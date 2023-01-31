ASX-listed Commonwealth Bank will axe its Victoria Point branch after a recent review into its performance revealed a significant dip in customer demand.
It is another blow for residents who rely on in-store transactions, with other banking giants like Suncorp, ANZ, Westpac and St George also closing Redlands branches in recent years.
CBA regional general manager Kylie Hall said foot traffic at the Victoria Point branch had progressively declined, with a 42 per cent drop in transactions recorded during the five years before the pandemic.
"We regularly review our services across Australia to help inform decisions on where to open, renovate or upgrade branches, or in some instances where to close branches," she said.
"After a recent review, we made the difficult decision to permanently close our Victoria Point branch."
Elderly residents have made several complaints to the Redland City Bulletin about bayside bank branches shutting up shop and limiting over-the-counter options for those who cannot access internet banking.
The Victoria Point branch closure leaves Cleveland and Capalaba as the remaining Commonwealth Bank shopfronts in the Redlands, while other nearby options include Carindale and Loganholme.
Customers can also access Bank@Post services at the Victoria Point West post office for personal and business transactions like withdrawals, deposits and balance enquiries.
Ms Hall said Commonwealth Bank was working with staff at Victoria Point to secure comparable roles before the branch closure on March 10.
"... There has been a clear preferential shift towards digital and phone-based banking, with only six per cent of customers now visiting our branches regularly for everyday banking tasks," she said.
"We recognise some customers prefer over-the-counter banking and it's one of the reasons we're proud to maintain the largest branch network in the country.
"We invest around $50 million in our branch network each year to upgrade or refurbish existing branches and open new branches where we see customer demand."
Victoria Point customers can enquire about alternative banking options in-store before Friday, March 10.
The branch trades from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays, closing at the earlier time of 1pm on Saturdays.
"Customers can also access their accounts 24 hours a day through NetBank or the CommBank app," Ms Hall said.
"We're also available through our locally-based contact centres on 13 22 21, every day between 8am and 8pm."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
