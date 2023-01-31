Bayside motorists are being urged to fill up their vehicles quickly ahead of looming petrol price rises.
RACQ principal economic and affordability specialist Dr Ian Jeffreys said although motorists had enjoyed multiple weeks with cheap fuel, low prices would not last.
"We're currently in the cheap phase of the fuel price cycle and some retailers in south east Queensland have started raising prices," he said.
"Our advice to motorists is to fill up the tank now while cheaper fuel is widely available in most locations."
According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum (AIP) wholesale petrol prices reported at the Port of Brisbane increased from 168.6 cents per litre to 172.1 cents per litre between January 23 and January 27.
The AIP reported a more modest increase in diesel prices from 188 cents per litre to 189.4 cents per litre over the same period.
Dr Jeffreys said retailers across the region were likely to act quickly, as increased prices ate into their margins.
"Terminal Gate Prices and wholesale prices have increased, which has pushed current retail margins in Brisbane close to zero," he said.
"Very low margins do not last long, and it does suggest that fuel prices could increase quickly in the next price hike phase of the fuel price cycle.
"We expect a growing number of retailers will charge higher prices later this week which is why you don't want to be heading into the weekend with an empty tank."
According to price aggregator PetrolSpy, motorists in the Bayside looking for cheap fuel should head to Mount Cotton, as the Ampol garage on Mount Cotton Road reported an unleaded price of 171.9 cents per litre.
The next-cheapest unleaded was available at the Ampol, 7-Eleven and Caltex garages on the Old Cleveland Road in Capalaba, which reported prices of 173.9 cents per litre.
These outlets, along with the BP and Metro garages in Capalaba, also offered the cheapest diesel at a price of 196.9 cents per litre for premium diesel.
The RACQ expert told motorists to shop around to find the best deal.
"Motorists should aim to pay 170 cents per litre for unleaded but as always, there's a significant difference between the cheapest and most expensive service stations, so make sure you're using apps like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder to get the best deal," Dr Jeffreys said.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
