Shoreline's two-hectare community park at Redland Bay will be officially unveiled during a festival in February as the master-planned community continues to take shape.
Play elements at Jingeri Park include a bespoke 8.5-metre lighthouse and jetty play structure, shelters, a hillclimber, velocity carousel and sand-digger play equipment.
Shoreline residents and the greater Redlands community are invited to the opening event on Sunday, with the line-up of activities including face painting, live music, food trucks and a yarn with First Nations artists.
Landscape architects Vee Designs consulted with traditional owners of the land to design the park and have included several culturally-significant elements.
The two-hectare park, which is located a stone's throw from the Lendlease sales and information office, draws its name from Yugambeh language where Jingeri means "welcome".
Lendlease communities development manager Ian Murray said the park was a gathering point for not only Shoreline residents, but the entire Redlands community.
"The festival will be a great opportunity to visit the new builder display village which showcases a variety of new designs as well as a new sales and information centre," he said.
Vee Design project manager Matthew Carleton said the park had been shaped by local history and drew inspiration from the bayside lifestyle.
"This park includes a bespoke lighthouse and jetty play structure, inspired by the lighthouse constructed in 1864 at Cleveland Point," he said.
"We collaborated closely with the custodians to identify culturally important features, and as such have used the celebrated Willie Wagtail bird as inspiration for a range of play elements and seating nooks."
The Jingeri Festival and official park ribbon-cutting will be held on Sunday, February 5 from 11am to 2pm at Jingeri Street, Redland Bay.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
