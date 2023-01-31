Redland City Bulletin

First look inside Jingeri Park at Shoreline's master-planned community

JC
By Jordan Crick
February 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoreline's two-hectare Jingeri park features an 8.5-metre lighthouse and jetty play structure. Picture supplied

Shoreline's two-hectare community park at Redland Bay will be officially unveiled during a festival in February as the master-planned community continues to take shape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.