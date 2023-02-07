Proud to be a 'real local company' Advertising Feature

Global Fencing Panels has been servicing the community with locally made products for 15 years.



Owner Bill Edwards is proud to be a "real local company" and loves seeing their products grace homes, pools and gardens.



His business, which has grown to six full-time staff, makes aluminium panels, screens, balustrades and gates. All pool panels, balustrades and gates are certified to Australian Standards.



Bill says the current trends are laser-cut panels and the Hamptons-style look. To view their fantastic range, visit globalfencing.com.au.



On-trend laser-cut panels transform any space, such as this stunning backyard pool.

Creative fencing can also transform the street appeal of any home.

An attractive balustrade in the popular Hamptons style.

Pride in product