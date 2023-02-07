Pride in product

Global Fencing Panels has been servicing the community with locally made products for 15 years.
Owner Bill Edwards is proud to be a "real local company" and loves seeing their products grace homes, pools and gardens.
His business, which has grown to six full-time staff, makes aluminium panels, screens, balustrades and gates. All pool panels, balustrades and gates are certified to Australian Standards.
Bill says the current trends are laser-cut panels and the Hamptons-style look. To view their fantastic range, visit globalfencing.com.au.