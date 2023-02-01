Redlands mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell has announced her opening election commitment of the campaign, pledging to reintroduce fortnightly council meetings if successful at the 2024 polls.
The former police prosecutor announced her tilt for the city's top job in early January, promising constituents that she would lead a council whose focus was on transparency, professionalism and accountability.
She has vowed to double the number of Redland City Council general meetings held each year if elected in 2024, saying residents wanted to see value for money from their rates.
"Meeting more often will allow council to be more responsive to issues affecting our residents," Ms Mitchell said.
"It means more time for councillors to debate and consider important motions and allows more agility, particularly on urgent matters."
Council's decision in 2020 to cut back meetings was met with stern backlash from sections of the public and Labor MP Don Brown, who accused councillors of halving their workload.
The number of meetings dropped from 24 in 2020 to 16 in 2021 and 15 last year, including special meetings.
"I think we can do better than the legal bare minimum, especially when you consider how well mayors and councillors are remunerated," Ms Mitchell said.
Mayor Karen Williams, responding to Ms Mitchell's early election pledge, said councillors had taken many factors into account when voting on a move to monthly meetings in 2020.
"If the mayoral candidate is successful, she will need to have the support of the majority of councillors as it is not a call made autocratically by the mayor," she said.
"Councillors agreed to having monthly statutory general meetings to reduce the cost to ratepayers and allow senior officers to use their time more efficiently in the organisation.
"Councillors were keen to be out in their divisions delivering value for money by engaging with their residents more often, rather than just ticking boxes in chambers.
"Other councils do the same, [including] Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Ipswich, Logan City and Townsville."
Ms Mitchell said she was concerned that fewer meetings had resulted in decision-making being moved behind closed doors and away from public scrutiny.
"Redland residents, who have just been handed one of the steepest increases to their rates in years, understandably want value for money from their council," she said.
"It's not unreasonable for the public to expect their representatives to appear at a public meeting twice a month."
Cr Williams said special meetings could be called if council needed to deal with pressing matters.
"Debate is not necessarily improved by more statutory meetings, rather it is improved by councillors being more prepared," she said.
"Councillors now have more time to prepare for debate with agendas being distributed almost a week prior to the meeting.
"This timeframe has been extended, almost doubled, since 2012. We also doubled the scheduled hours of general meetings."
The 2024 local government elections are set down for March 2024, where residents from all 77 Queensland councils will head to the polls.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.