Redland City Bulletin
Exclusive

Mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell pledges to reintroduce fortnightly Redland City Council meetings

JC
By Jordan Crick
February 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redlands mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell has pledged to bring back fortnightly council meetings if elected in 2024. Picture by Jordan Crick

Redlands mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell has announced her opening election commitment of the campaign, pledging to reintroduce fortnightly council meetings if successful at the 2024 polls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.