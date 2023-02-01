Two Redlands councillors have publicly backed proposals to introduce spending caps for council election campaigns amid an ongoing push for reform across the Queensland local government sector.
Former Redlands Mayor Melva Hobson and SEQ Alliance member Chris Walker also spoke in support of tightening laws during a State Development and Regional Industries Committee hearing on Monday.
Introducing strict regulations on election expenditure for local governments would limit the amount candidates could spend on election campaigns, with those found in breach of laws to face tough penalties.
The latest push for reform comes after a Parliamentary report revealed that the 10 highest spending mayoral candidates at the 2020 election dished out more than $1 million combined on their campaigns.
Logan City Council Mayor Darren Power took the top spot for unaligned candidates with a total spend of $350,105, while Redlands Mayor Karen Williams ranked fifth with a total spend of $71,108.
Deputy Premier Steven Miles introduced the electoral expenditure bill to Parliament in December, saying the proposed reforms would ensure residents had the best representation on their local council.
The bill proposes five bands for mayoral candidates outside Brisbane, starting with a $30,000 cap for areas with 30,000 or fewer electors and up to $175,000 for areas with more than 200,000 electors.
A total of four bands would apply to councillor candidates, ranging from a $15,000 cap for areas with 20,000 or fewer electors, up to a maximum cap of $30,000 for areas or divisions with 40,000 constituents or more.
Redland councillors Wendy Boglary and Adelia Berridge both fronted a hearing into the amendment bill on Monday where they threw their support behind tightening regulations.
Cr Boglary issued a warning during her opening remarks, saying trust in all levels of government would continue to dwindle unless further reforms were implemented.
"I know and understand only too well the need for greater transparency, accountability and disciplinary action for those who manipulate the existing processes," she said.
"I have seen outcomes of elections due to obscenely large marketing campaigns totally overshadowing very valid and decent candidates."
Cr Boglary also raised concerns about politically-aligned councillors pooling resources and argued that political party donations should be banned from local elections, except in Brisbane.
She said penalties for breaches should "put the fear of god" into people and extend to unauthorised election materials, including those with "vexatious" mentions of other councillors.
Cr Adelia Berridge said caps being set at $1 per voter in each division would help even the playing field for new candidates.
"Redland City elections are supposed to be all independents, so a cap of $1 per voter would be in line with true independents and would put a halt to the amount of in-kind services that are not disclosed," she said.
The first-term councillor said third-party influences at council elections caused "confusion" among voters and disadvantaged candidates who were not members of an "alliance".
"It was clear to see but impossible to prove [in 2020] and with no rules or regulations from third party interference and what defines interference, the candidates were powerless to act," Cr Berridge said.
"In Redland City we had letterbox drops, phone calls, door-knockers, surveys and people requesting signage for candidates that were supported by a political association, but campaigning as independents."
Cr Boglary said council publications such as newsletters, magazines or materials which showed support for a councillor, mayor, area or project should also be closely scrutinised under any adopted laws.
"I would support that the commencement of a new council term is also the commencement of a capped expenditure period," she said.
Community group Redlands 2030 has also backed spending caps, with Mr Walker saying in 2020 that reforms must be considered "as part of a full understanding of how candidates can influence voters".
The Local Government Electoral and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 is currently being considered by the State Development and Regional Industries Committee.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
