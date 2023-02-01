A Bayside gymnastics club has been named the top in the state at Gymnastics Queensland's annual awards after a top year for Redland athletes.
Premier Gymnastics was awarded 2022 Club of the Year in recognition of membership growth, representative roles, gymnast and coaching success and contribution to the Queensland Gymnastics community.
Gymnasts from across the Redlands who have gone leaps and bounds in the sport at the club's Manly West, Morningside and South Brisbane locations.
Premier Gymnastics owner and director Nicki Robbins said her entire club was thrilled to be named best in the state.
"This is such an amazing achievement for Premier and we are all incredibly proud and grateful for our entire Premier community," she said.
"Every staff member, parent/carer and gymnast contributes to these awards and we are forever grateful for all of our staff and families who choose to join our Premier family."
Dancewear brand Sylvia P sponsored the Club of the Year award, which Ms Robbins said was a privilege as the brand had serviced their club attire since 1998.
Premier Gymnastics was well celebrated on the night, with club gymnasts, coaches and staff receiving awards for:
For more information on the club visit premiergymanstics.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.