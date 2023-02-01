Redland City Bulletin

Premier Gymnastics awarded Queensland Gymnastics Club of the Year

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Nicki Robbins with her gym leaders holding a giant cheque and Queensland Gymnastics Club of the Year plaque. Picture supplied

A Bayside gymnastics club has been named the top in the state at Gymnastics Queensland's annual awards after a top year for Redland athletes.

