Redland City Council is gearing up to help residents get rid of rubbish across the bayside ahead of the annual Clean Up Australia Day.
Council will provide skip bins of kerbside wheelie bins for registered events on Redlands Coast.
Mayor Karen Williams said she hoped help from Council would motivate residents to clean up their areas to curb litter.
"Being involved will benefit us all by helping to create a cleaner environment and protecting our waterways for everyone," she said.
"Residents can get involved by finding a local spot to clean up and registering an event for free, or by joining an open, registered event listed on the Clean Up Australia Day website.
"Events such as Clean Up Australia Day offer opportunities for us all to step out and help ensure Redlands Coast remains the beautiful, naturally wonderful place it is.
"If you're planning to participate in the day, now is the time to prepare and request your bin.
"Of course, we encourage people to stay safe by avoiding hazardous locations, such as roadside clean ups and other dangerous locations."
Organisers can advise if they want bins when they register or contact Council on 3829 8999 or email rcc@redland.qld.gov.au.
Requests must be placed by Wednesday 15 February.
Clean up Australia Day events will be held on Tuesday, February 28 (Business Clean Up day), Friday, March 3 (School Clean Up day) and Sunday, March 5 (Community Clean Up day).
For more information or to register an event or join an already registered event, visit cleanupaustraliaday.org.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
