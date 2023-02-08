Cleveland
The Redlands Embroiderers will begin their year on February 15 and every third and fourth Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at the CWA Hall, 3 Waterloo Street Cleveland from 9am-1pm.
Cleveland
Become cast or crew for MATES Theatre Genesis Inc's next community theatre show. Auditions will be held February 13 at the Donald Simpson Centre. Email auditions@matestg.org.au
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
Thornlands
Try Bridge with a six week course from the Redlands Bridge Club. Cost $50, contact Nigel on 0419 642 498.
Mount Cotton
Sirromet Winery will host romantic dinners, lunches, picnics and overnight stays for couples ahead of Valentine's Day. Visit the website to find out more and book.
Cleveland
Interested in studying Law or Italian? Join the free classes on Wednesdays at the Redland Museum. Contact cud08@iprimus.com.au for details
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Alexandra Hills
Oaklands Street Community Gardens is a space where local residents come to socialise and cultivate fresh produce. Find it behind the Aldi and AFL grounds at Alexandra Hills, open Wednesday and Friday from 9am-12pm and Sunday from 2-5pm.
