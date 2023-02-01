Redland City Bulletin
Watch

School kids report 'lunchbox guilt', back to school research shows

JC
By Jeremy Cook
February 2 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New research has shown an abundance of food wastage amongst school kids, with up to $55 worth of food being wasted each week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.