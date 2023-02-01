New research has shown an abundance of food wastage amongst school kids, with up to $55 worth of food being wasted each week.
The same data revealed that 87 per cent of parents say their child is often or sometimes bored of their school lunchbox items.
Experts have labelled the trend "lunchbox guilt" and it was one of the big issues facing parents last week as kids around the country returned to school.
Food wastage and availability of low-sugar options were among the other big issues flagged by parents in a survey conducted by research agency Pureprofile on behalf of Golden Circle.
Leading dietician Susie Burrell said there was pressure "on parents to keep the lunchbox balanced nutritionally".
"It's hard to keep lunchtime exciting for kids who are constantly looking for the next new and exciting food or drink to try," she said.
Lunchtime boredom can be a particularly challenging affair for parents.
According to Pureprofile's survey of 1005 Australian parents with school-aged children, 50 per cent of kids find most available school lunch and canteen options boring, repetitive or lacking in flavour.
Navigating the issue becomes even trickier when considering childhood obesity rates remain especially high in Australia.
One in four kids aged five to 14 years are overweight or obese, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
Ms Burrell said there were easy ways to keep lunchboxes healthy, but exciting at the same time.
"Small changes such as swapping white bread to wholemeal; sugary snacks such as biscuits and fruit straps to wholegrain options or dairy snacks.
"Looking for lower sugar and calorie child-friendly foods ... are easy ways to keep things tasty but also nutritious as an occasional treat.
"Mix up as many shapes and colours as you can - think brightly coloured veg sticks, chopped fruit, cubes of cheese, sandwiches cut into different shapes and a couple of different snacks rather than whole packets."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
