RPAC will open its doors to four full days of cabaret programming from March 2 to 4 as part of this year's Stage Sessions.
Celebrating its fourth iteration as an influential performing arts program that showcases local, emerging and established talent, Stage Sessions has presented many of the ground-breaking artists and companies that make the Redlands Coast a source for creative ideas and performance.
This year's suite of shows includes well-known favourites, hot young ensembles, comedic geniuses and talented musicians.
RPAC will present two brand new works, five works local to Redlands Coast, a pioneering First Nations performance, and a show created in conjunction with resident company, indelabilityarts.
The No Bang Theory by Oliver Hetherington-Page, produced by indelabilityarts, will appear as part of an outstanding double-bill on opening night, March 2, together with Karen Lee Roberts' brand new trash cabaret, Sex & Other Philosophies.
On Friday March 3, audience can take a trip back to the '80s with two glorious shows, including the return of RPAC's 'funny mummy' Jenny Wynter with her latest hilarious cabaret.
There will be a smorgasbord of musical styles and offerings, including lauded Quandamooka bluesman, Adam James, and music prodigy, 13-year-old Jake Murdoch on March 4 and 5.
Stage Sessions 2023 is full of diverse productions that promise to lift spirits and see local artists connect with audiences once again in the winning cabaret format on RPAC's Concert Hall stage.
Tickets are $28-$32 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
Stage Sessions is an initiative of the PASSAGE Artist Development Program.
