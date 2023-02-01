TribFest has assembled Australia's premier tribute acts for one massive festival style concert on March 25 at The Alex Hills Hotel.
Featuring an impressive line-up of talent including Don't Change Ultimate INXS, Killer Queen Experience, Arrival (The Music Of ABBA), Alive Pearl Jam Show, Mr. Brightside (The Killers tribute), David Bowie Show, Meatloaf - The Greatest Hits, Sex And Chocolate - Motown Sounds, Livin' Lovin' Zeppelin, Kissperience, and The Ultimate Creedence, TribFest promises the best of the best.
Considered to be the most authentic INXS tribute production on the market, Don't Change Ultimate INXS recreates the energy and passion of INXS in an explosive concert style live show. The band will perform all the hits spanning three decades including Never Tear Us Apart, Original Sin, Don't Change, Listen Like Thieves, Burn for You, Need You Tonight, Pretty Vegas, I Send a Message, Suicide Blonde and Devil Inside.
Killer Queen Experience has toured to sold out shows in the UK, Norway, Singapore, Russia, India, and Australia, and shared billing with Jeff Beck, Foreigner, Journey, Twisted Sister, Thin Lizzie, and Kelly Rowland. Featuring charismatic lead singer, John Blunt, Killer Queen Experience will perform Queen's greatest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions, Somebody To Love, Radio Ga Ga, and Another One Bites The Dust.
The greatest pop group of all time lives on through Australia's leading ABBA production, Arrival - The Music of ABBA. Arrival's musicians and entertainers reproduce every note, harmony, costumes, dance moves and mannerisms to bring an authentic ABBA production.
The definitive tribute to Pearl Jam is Alive - The Pearl Jam Show. Eddie Vedder's rich baritone growl is brought to life by Mark Hennessy and his commanding stage presence re-creates the epic experience that is Pearl Jam live. Hits include Betterman, Daughter, Last Kiss, Alive and Jeremy.
Australian touring The Killers' tribute Mr Brightside joins the TribFest line up for the first time, to deliver a power packed set performing the hits of The Killers.
TribFest is an 18+ event staged from 1pm on March 25 at the Alexandra Hills Hotel. Tickets are $60 or two for $110 + booking fee. Book on events.humanitix.com/tribefest-downunder-2023-at-the-alex-hills-hotel
WIN: The Redland City Bulletin has one double pass (value $110) to see the show, with the winners receiving one night's accommodation at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on March 25, staying in an executive king room (value $185) with breakfast (value $48) to the total value of $343..
To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, March 13. Conditions may apply and winners will be contacted and announced online.
