TribFest brings top bands

Updated February 11 2023 - 8:40am, first published February 1 2023 - 6:51pm
John Blunt heads the Killer Queen Experience, part of the TribFest playing at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on March 25.

TribFest has assembled Australia's premier tribute acts for one massive festival style concert on March 25 at The Alex Hills Hotel.

Local News

