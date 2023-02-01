Considered to be the most authentic INXS tribute production on the market, Don't Change Ultimate INXS recreates the energy and passion of INXS in an explosive concert style live show. The band will perform all the hits spanning three decades including Never Tear Us Apart, Original Sin, Don't Change, Listen Like Thieves, Burn for You, Need You Tonight, Pretty Vegas, I Send a Message, Suicide Blonde and Devil Inside.

