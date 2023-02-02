Students from 12 Redland schools will be empowered to become change-makers with hands-on environmental lessons from experts after a successful pilot program in 2022
Redland City Council will sponsor Tangalooma EcoMarines for a 2023 environmental education program to teach young people across the bayside to tackle waste since adding six more schools to the initiative.
Mayor Karen Williams said the program would increase awareness about waste reduction, improve recycling behaviour, and inspire students to become conservation leaders.
"It's so wonderful to see how the pilot program's achievements last year - which included tree planting days, introducing waste-free lunch boxes, bush care nurseries, waste warrior art competitions and waste audits - support the work Council does in protecting and restoring our environment," she said.
"EcoMarines educate and empower school groups and offer mentoring to student ambassadors who lead environmental activities or challenges within their school and local community to raise awareness and advocate for the protection of the environment."
Ms Williams said the program aligned with the Council's Waste and Reduction Recycling Plan and supported initiatives on litter management, composting, koala conservation, and improving water quality in local waterways.
EcoMarines General Manager Penny Limbach said the organisation would continue to grow with Council's support.
"This amazing level of engagement from students across the area will help improve the environment and empower the next generation to care and look after Redlands Coast."
Redlands Coast schools involved in the 2023 program include:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
