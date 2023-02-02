Redland City Bulletin

Councillor and police call for hooning crackdown in the Redlands

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Wellington Point Reserve at sunset, inset Councillor Wendy Boglary and Capalaba Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Stephen Lees. File pictures, picture by Emily Lowe.

A Redland Councillor has called for more cameras to capture hoons across the Redlands as police ask the public to help catch offenders at a popular Wellington Point spot.

Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

