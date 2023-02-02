A Redland Councillor has called for more cameras to capture hoons across the Redlands as police ask the public to help catch offenders at a popular Wellington Point spot.
Division one Councillor Wendy Boglary said the council should allocate funding for mobile cameras at hooning hotspots across the region as safety issues increased.
Capalaba Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Stephen Lees said police responded to multiple noise complaints about hooning at Wellington Point Reserve at different times and days.
"Visitors to the area drive on Main Road through the township of Wellington Point to the reserve," he said.
"As well as the visiting hoons, some of these visitors have load cars, drive over the speed limit and drive in a way that causes a nuisance to the public and residences."
He said Redland City Council Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at the reserve provided helpful evidence allowing police to catch offenders, but hooning was not isolated to Wellington Point.
"There are many locations in the Redlands where hooning is occurring. Everyone has seen the skid marks at intersections across the Redlands," Mr Lees said.
"As police cannot be everywhere all the time, we encourage anyone with information regarding this behaviour to report it."
Cr Boglary agreed the cameras were "extremely effective" in conjunction with residents' cameras.
"Recently there has been success in being able to work with police to find a couple of drivers that were speeding because we were able use the cameras down at the point and then a resident's camera to work out the speed along Main Road," she said.
Cr Boglary said more should be done on a council level to catch and deter offenders across the Redlands, including at Cleveland Point.
"Safety issues have increased all across our city, and I get that it's state government and the police but it's got to the stage where council seriously has to think about allocating money," she said.
"For years I have been advocating for the use of mobile cameras and our council is trialling some of them at the moment.
"I would be extremely delighted if there was support in this year's budget for funding to go towards mobile cameras"
Members of the public are highly encouraged to provide dash cam footage, CCTV, phone recorded footage of any illegal activity including hooning to police. Contact Policelink on 131 444 or police.qld.gov.au/policelink-reporting.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
