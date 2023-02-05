The Field family has renewed calls for youth justice reforms two years after their son Matthew, his partner Kate Leadbetter and their unborn baby Miles were killed by a teenager driving a stolen car at Alexandra Hills.
The state government is facing intense scrutiny over their management of youth crime after a spate of recent violent incidents involving juvenile offenders, including the fatal stabbing of North Lakes mother Emma Lovell on Boxing Day.
Russell Field said several recent crimes which resulted in the loss of innocent lives could have potentially been avoided if the government had acted sooner to introduce stronger deterrents for kid criminals.
"If anybody says they're working [youth crime laws], they have rocks in their heads," he said.
"The sentence should be there as a deterrent, and it needs to be a greater deterrent so kids think first before they commit a crime.
"They [the government] need to be proactive rather than reactive. If you spoke to the majority of people today, they would say there needs to be stronger deterrents."
The supreme court heard Matthew Field and Kate Leadbetter, along with their unborn son Miles, were killed by a drunk and drug-addled teenager at Alexandra Hills on Australia Day in 2021.
The 17-year-old, who had an extensive criminal history, ran a red light in a stolen four-wheel-drive before colliding with a truck, rolling the vehicle and hitting the couple while they were walking their dogs.
Justice Martin Burns last year ordered that the teenager serve 60 per cent of a ten-year sentence for the "particularly heinous" crime, meaning he will be released on Australia Day 2027 at the age of 23.
An outpouring of community grief over the sentence led to an appeal on the grounds that it was "manifestly inadequate", as the Youth Justice Act provides for prison sentences longer than ten years.
Mr Field, speaking ahead of the appeal in March, said introducing stronger deterrents would make youths think twice about stealing cars and committing a crime that could put innocent people in harm's way.
"If something was done two years ago, there is every possibility that some of these other fatalities may not have happened because these individuals would still be locked up," he said.
"If the minimum sentence was greater, they would be locked up. If the Premier's contention is that there is not a crisis, I don't know what is needed for there to be a crisis.
"It is not just repeat offenders that are committing crimes, it is also new offenders because they know they can get away with it."
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk unveiled a suite of changes to youth crime laws in December last year, declaring that her government was "listening and acting" on community concerns.
The new measures were announced in the days immediately following the death of Ms Lovell, who was allegedly stabbed in the chest during a home invasion at North Lakes, north of Brisbane, on Boxing Day.
"Crime, especially youth crime, is a complex issue but community safety must come first," Ms Palaszczuk said.
Mr Field said the government was doing little more than "tinkering" with laws and should be considering early intervention methods, such as introducing mandatory re-education camps for youths who commit an offence.
He also called for judges to enforce maximum sentences for crimes including manslaughter as it would send a message to offenders that they risked facing lengthy jail terms.
"I am not a criminologist and I am not an expert, but I and a lot of other people out there can see that this could work," Mr Field said.
"They need to take them away, put them into a facility and re-educate them one-on-one.
"Take their phone, get them out of their comfort zone and say 'right, you have done this, now we are going to teach you right from wrong'.
"Instead of spending thousands of dollars on a day in court, spend it on a re-education facility."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
