An investigation is underway after a fight allegedly broke out between high school students at a North Stradbroke Island bus stop.
Police say three teenage girls allegedly came to blows on Yabby Street at Dunwich after disembarking from a passenger ferry about 4pm on Monday, January 30.
Several punches were allegedly thrown during the incident before one person intervened, with those involved sustaining minor injuries.
Dunwich Police Station officer in charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan condemned the behaviour and those who allegedly filmed the fight on their mobile phones.
"A fight is bad enough ... but having all your mates standing around watching, filming and encouraging this behaviour is not cool," he said.
"I don't understand the fascination with everyone getting their phones out to film violent incidents like this.
"How would they feel if their mate died after being knocked unconscious by one punch causing them to fall over and hit their head on the concrete?"
Sergeant Scanlan said anyone involved in filming fights and sharing the footage should be prepared for police to seize their phone, as it could be used as evidence.
"You could then be without your phone for months and potentially face criminal charges," he said.
An teenage driver has lasted less than three weeks on his provisional licence before having it taken away for speeding on North Stradbroke Island.
Police say the 17-year-old Ormiston boy was clocked travelling at 106km/h in a 70km/h zone on Claytons Road at Amity Point about 4.30pm on January 23.
It is one of 12 speeding tickets Dunwich police have dished out to motorists in the past fortnight.
"His excuse was he had the music up loud and wasn't paying attention," Sergeant Scanlan said.
"That road is 70km/h for a reason and to have someone so inexperienced driving at that speed in a four-wheel-drive is extremely dangerous.
"Luckily for the community, he will now lose his licence and he can have some time on the sidelines to reflect on his stupidity."
Police also clocked a Gold Coast man travelling well in excess of the speed limit during the Australia Day long weekend.
The 26-year-old Pimpama man was booked travelling 25km/h over the 40km/h speed limit on Flinders Beach.
"We will continue to target traffic offences on the beaches of Minjerribah at every opportunity to ensure the safety of all beachgoers," Sergeant Scanlan said.
Sergeant Scanlan has issued a fresh warning to motorists amid an increasing number of people on the island being charged with drink-driving the morning after a "big night".
A 27-year-old Gold Coast man was the latest to blow over the limit and will now face Cleveland Magistrates Court, charged with drink-driving.
Police say the Tugun man was pulled over for speeding near the Main Beach camping grounds at 7.25am on Saturday, January 28, and returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.053.
"The man had been camping with friends and had a big night and stopped drinking at 11pm. A few hours of sleep doesn't mean you will be right to drive," Sergeant Scanlan said.
"The average person drops 0.02 per cent an hour, so at 11pm he would have been around 0.215 per cent, which is almost four times the legal limit."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.