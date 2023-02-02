A group of hearing impaired locals are can now experience the joy of visiting the cinema at Victoria Point as calls for special captioned screenings are answered.
Open captioned movies at Cineplex Cinema Victoria Point will be shown weekly on Mondays from February 13, 2023.
Redlands resident Shirley Edwards has hearing loss and said she had been pushing for open caption screenings at cinemas in the Redlands for many years, but got through with the support of the Hear With Us organisation.
"This will help the hard of hearing community enormously with social activities and serves to bridge a gap between hearing and hearing impaired," she said.
"It excites me as it gives so much more incentive to advocate for other benefits for people with a hearing loss."
"Open captions also assist in the learning of English and greatly benefit those with disabilities and autism."
Ms Edwards said the small change would open the door to more opportunities for people with hearing loss and impairments and that it was just the start of making them feel more accepted in their communities.
"Majestic Cinema in Wynnum is also planning to show open captioned movies once a week of a Friday from late February," she said.
"Captioned glasses have been available at the Majestic cinema for some time... I personally trialled these out last week, and they are lightweight, preferably worn over glasses as the captions are rather small.
"The captions come up on the right eye side and are very accurate. It does take some jiggling to get them where you want them, but they are a very close preference to open captions."
Times for the Cineplex Victoria Point showing has not been confirmed. Visit the Save CapTel Facebook page for more announcements or email lee@hotchipz.com.au
The first movie to be shown will be "What's love got to do with it?" and OC will be the symbol to denote open captions for the movie.
