Victoria Point residents launch petition in battle to have 'dangerous' trees removed from Seaholly Crescent Park

JC
By Jordan Crick
February 4 2023 - 8:00am
Victoria Point residents are appealing for Redland City Council to remove trees from a park adjoining their properties. Picture by Jordan Crick

A group of Victoria Point residents are continuing their battle with Redland City Council to have trees removed from a park adjoining their properties over fears they will fall and cause property damage.

