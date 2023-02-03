A group of Victoria Point residents are continuing their battle with Redland City Council to have trees removed from a park adjoining their properties over fears they will fall and cause property damage.
The concerned residents, who have also made complaints about flooding issues in their neighbourhood, have launched a petition outlining a series of concerns relating to council's management of trees in Seaholly Crescent Park.
Their petition states that three large trees have already fallen in the park during thunderstorms and termites from nests found in the park have caused damage to a neighbouring property.
Residents have approached council about removing the trees, but say they have been advised that they would need to fork out $500 per person for a survey of the park and also pay for the cost of removal.
Council's tree management policy states that it avoids removing trees in public places except where retention is considered unmanageable.
An officer will conduct a risk assessment after residents lodge a request with council, but trees will only be removed if they are deemed unhealthy or pose a risk to public safety and property.
The group currently has more than 30 signatures on their petition and say they want to send a clear message to council that it needs to improve its management of Seaholly Crescent Park.
"The residents bordering the park where the trees are a concern, are aged or disabled and vulnerable," the petition reads.
"We are asking for council to remove trees along the fence line, and those along the path to be cut back or removed, as we genuinely believe they endanger neighbouring homes."
Kintyre Street resident Paul Thomas has secured historical documents through a Right to Information request which he says provides evidence that large trees should not have been planted close to properties.
Conditions listed under a landscape works approval dating back to 2001 include that only "shrubs and clumping grasses" should be planted within two metres of property boundaries.
Seaholly Crescent resident John McCoiley said he felt it was a matter of time before the large tree near his fence fell onto his house.
"This is not an aborists' problem, this is a matter of straight out, plain common sense," he said.
"It is a huge tree, has a lean of about 12 degrees towards my house, and you don't have to be a genius to work out where it's going to fall.
"It will fall on the back portion of my house. The location of the tree is in a swampy area and in soil classified as highly reactive."
Mr Thomas said he believed two trees in the park were a threat for adjoining residences during thunderstorms and he wanted both removed.
"One is overhanging John's place, and another one is leaning towards my place," he said.
"If either of those trees fell in a storm, and we have had trees in the past fall during storms, they would hit our houses."
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said a qualified arborist had completed multiple assessments of trees in Seaholly Crescent Park at the request of residents.
"This resulted in removal of a structurally compromised Grevillea and the pruning of Waterhouseas," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
