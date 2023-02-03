An Alexandra Hills man is bringing to life his vision to gather local sporting clubs and recognise Redland born and bred athletes who have reached the tops of their games.
Veteran touch football coach Pat Carroll is leading the charge to honour bayside athletes in the Redlands Coast Sports Hall of Fame and Sport Awards with the help of the Victoria Point Sharks Sporting Club.
Mr Carroll said the initiative would pay tribute to athletes, both past and present, who started their careers in the Redlands and made sporting history.
"We want to recognise the best of the best, the people who have got to the top of their sport, but not only world champions and Olympians," he said.
"The sports awards will also recognise the coaches, volunteers, referees and administrators at our clubs who play important roles to help our athletes on their journeys."
He said it could act as a major motivator for future generations of sporting greats.
"The younger generation can see what is possible if they start their careers in Redlands, and with the Olympics coming up its a perfect opportunity."
Mr Carroll said the project would not be possible without the help of the Victoria Point Sharks Sporting Club and manager Mitch Milanovic.
Mr Milanovic said the Redlands Sports Hall of Fame was an opportunity to inspire athletes of all ages.
"There's nothing like this in the Redlands that acknowledges all the champions and it gives us something to build on and something for kids to aspire to," he said.
"We've got a rich history about sport and a lot of influential people coming out of the Redlands."
Mr Carroll is setting up a committee with representatives from a range or Redland areas and sporting backgrounds who will assess nominees and make recommendations.
His goal is then to host a dinner with a variety of sportspeople in September where they will present about eight sports awards and name the hall of fame.
"What's next is just getting the word out. We need buy in from as many sports as possible to form part of this bigger thing," Mr Carroll said.
The initiative will kick off with a launch event at the Victoria Point Sharks Sporting Club on March 20 from 5.30pm.
To express interest or get in touch, contact RCSporthalloffame@outlook.com
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
