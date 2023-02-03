Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Redland man's vision to celebrate sporting heroes coming to life

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Carroll and Victoria Point Sharks Sporting Club Manager Mitch Milanovic stand side by side with arms crossed in front of an oval pitch. Picture by Emily Lowe

An Alexandra Hills man is bringing to life his vision to gather local sporting clubs and recognise Redland born and bred athletes who have reached the tops of their games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.