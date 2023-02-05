Redland City Bulletin

Redland Darts Association starts 2023 with 22 new boards

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 6 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redlands Darts Association players takes aim at new boards. Picture supplied

The Redlands Darts Association is starting off the first season of 2023 with a clean slate as 22 new boards greet new and old players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.