The Redlands Darts Association is starting off the first season of 2023 with a clean slate as 22 new boards greet new and old players.
The association began the season with 119 players across 22 teams competing for victory in the weekly fixtures.
More players have registered for the first time and were impressed with the large hall with 22 new Winmau Blade Six boards.
Redlands Darts Association also has electronic scoring through a tablet with the Darts Connect program.
The system makes games run smoothly by automatically calculating a player's score, taking away the pressure to add up their total on the spot.
Teams in the Wednesday night competition still have spots available for newcomers and information is available on the Redlands Darts Association Facebook page.
Game of Throwns 9, Jokers 7; Projectile Dysfunction, 12 Dumpstarz 4; DartSimpsons 8, Wolves 8.
Highest finish men: Ian Martin (116), women: Alfreida Fagg (80).
Dart Vaders 10, Mix it Up 6; Eliminators 12, The Fossils 4; Sonic Death Monkeys 11, Archers 5; Ducks Nuts 10, Red Barons 6.
Highest finish men: Steve Morley (103), women: Colleen Golding (40).
Tons of Bull 12, What's the Point 2; Phantom Throwers 8, Bridge Burners 8; Funny Tuckers 12, Three darts to the Wind 2.
Highest finish men: John Warlters (84), women: Nicole Rodgers (112).
180s went to Andrew Nolan, Jeremy Fagg, Robert Drift, Shane Jackson, Paul O'Malley, Peter Coleman, Nathan Morphew and Jeff Hayes.
Ann Leslie and Ian Martin scored 171s.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
