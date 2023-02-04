A Wellington Point support service is helping people facing everyday challenges become more independent with the help of some furry and feathery friends.
Care Difference at Wellington Point offers supportive and independent living and respite and accommodation for National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants.
Disability support worker Kerri Lawler said they had the help of some special friends, a cat named Coco, therapy dog Leila and four silky chickens who bring joy to both short term and long-term residents overcoming significant challenges.
Ms Lawler said having animals in their space provided emotional support for their clients.
"Some clients have sensory needs to help them co-regulate their emotions and having a therapy animal there can be very comforting for a lot of people," she said.
"The silky chickens are a small beautiful breed, they're very tame and they can't fly, so it's easy for our clients to interact to them.
"We also like to support the community and get clients out and about in the Redlands."
Volunteer and program participant Stephanie Wardle who spends two days a week at the home said the program and the animals had already helped towards her goal of becoming more independent.
"I get to help look after the chickens and the cat, Coco. I get to take care of her sometimes she will sleep with me at night and I love her because she is so calm," she said.
She said she had also learnt to cook, clean and tidy and was starting to feel more comfortable being away from her main home.
Ms Lawler said other participants had also opened up since visiting Care Difference.
"We have a longstanding client who is non-verbal and has a high intellectual disability and his mother is thrilled that we can provide her respite without having to worry about what kind of care he's receiving.
"Another participant comes once or twice every few weeks to learn new skills for some semi-independent living."
The home on Main Road at Wellington point has three bedrooms for clients upstairs, an open planned living, kitchen and dining space downstairs and large backyard.
To get involved, contact info@caredifference.com.au or visit the Facebook page.
