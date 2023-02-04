Redland City Bulletin
Our Business

Capalaba McDonalds $3 million revamp underway to modernise store

By Emily Lowe
February 5 2023 - 8:00am
Jim Park stands outside his Capalaba McDonalds location under construction. Picture by Emily Lowe

McDonalds most dated Redland franchise is set to catch up with the times as renovations get underway for a $3 million revamp, two decades since it was last upgraded.

