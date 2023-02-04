McDonalds most dated Redland franchise is set to catch up with the times as renovations get underway for a $3 million revamp, two decades since it was last upgraded.
Capalaba McDonald is closed for the major remodel but will gradually reopen with a modern look in early March with up to 50 job opportunities.
New features of the major remodel include a new front counter and McCafé layout, a dining room and patio upgrade and a covered PlayPlace.
Licensee Jim Park said the upgrades had been a long time coming and the inside had been "ripped out" to give the store a whole new look.
"I'm looking forward to modernized design and the layout efficiencies that come with it," he said.
"It will be a nice fresh place for all of our regulars to come and sit and have a coffee and a meal.
"We've done one stage already with the duel lane drive through and back of house," he said.
"The last time dining has had an upgrade was 20 years ago when they put the McCafe in, so what we're doing now is bringing it up to the modern design."
Mr Park has three other McDonalds stores including at Birkdale Fair Shopping Centre, opened in February 2022.
He said the Capalaba store would also create jobs in a range of areas.
"We need to hire probably another 50 people across the board from crew people to baristas, and experience managers would be great as well," Mr Park said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.