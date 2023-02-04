Weekly wrap: Councillors back tighter spending restrictions

Hi readers,
Happy new year! It's Journalist Emily here in Craig's absence to share some highlights from the Redland City Bulletin for the first time in 2023.
This week, Jordi reported that Redlands councillors Adelia Berridge and Wendy Boglary have backed tighter restrictions around election spending for local governments after a Parliamentary report revealed that the 10 highest spending mayoral candidates at the 2020 election dished out more than $1 million combined on their campaigns.
Jordi also heard concerns from a group of Victoria Point residents continuing their battle with Redland City Council to have trees removed from a park adjoining their properties over fears they will fall and cause property damage.
I meet with Alexandra Hills touch football coach Pat Carroll who is is bringing to life his vision to gather local sporting clubs and recognise Redland born and bred athletes who have reached the tops of their games through the Redlands Coast Sports Hall of Fame and Sport Awards.
I was also inspired by some local legends this week when I visited Wellington Point support service Care Difference which is helping people facing everyday challenges become more independent with the help of some furry and feathery friends.
And Jordi discovered ASX-listed Commonwealth Bank would axe its Victoria Point branch after a recent review into its performance revealed a significant dip in customer demand.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading. Enjoy your weekend and stay out of the heat!
Kind regards,
Emily Lowe
Journalist.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.