Hanlon to perform at Russell

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Darren Hanlon will perform with a full band at the Russell Island Recreation Hall on at 4pm on February 26 as part of the ongoing live music series planned for the islands.
He come swith the support of the Tide Festival and the Southern Moreton Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Hanlon has appeared in and sang the credits of the Slim Dusty bio-pic Slim and I, garnering high rotation on Australian radio with his pandemic themed song We All Cope in Different Ways, and a cameo in chidlren's television show Bluey
His return to the island follows a sell out solo concert on December 2021 at the Macleay Progress Hall.
His new appearance promises to deliver an afternoon of world class songwriters with guests JB Paterson and local support from HC Berg.
SMBI Chamber of Commerce President Shane Rendalls.said he was excited about the forthcoming event.
"We can't wait to get Darren back over to the islands. The Chamber of Commerce and the Tide Festival are working together to bring high quality artists to all the islands after the huge success with the inaugural Tide Festival", he said.
Tide Festival Director, Jeremy Staples.said he hoped the concert would bring mainland people to the island as well as provide an afternoon of entertainment for the island residents.
"I can't think of a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon and for mainland folks the hall is less than a two-minute walk from the ferry terminal. Why not make a day of it and come over, explore and enjoy these exceptionally talented wordsmiths in an intimate venue," Mr Staples said..
Tickets are $32 pre booked or $35 on the door. Children under 10 years are free if accompanied by an adult. All ticket purchases will be added to a list at the door.
Tickets and further information is available from darrenhanlon.com
Russell Island Recreation Hall doors will open at 4pm with food and bar available during the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.