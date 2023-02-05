Redland City Bulletin

Hanlon comes to Russell on February 26

Updated February 6 2023 - 12:53am, first published 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Hanlon performs at Russell Island on February 26
Hanlon to perform at Russell

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Darren Hanlon will perform with a full band at the Russell Island Recreation Hall on at 4pm on February 26 as part of the ongoing live music series planned for the islands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.