Folk Redlands will present a double bill with singer/song writer Mira Chorik at 2pm and Tidal Moon from 3pm performing at the monthly event held on February 19 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Centre.
The performances follow a one-hour open-mic session.
Chorik is an award-winning songwriter whose melancholy folk music creates an intimate and quiet space for reflection and connection where music is clean and direct but the heart is revealed in all its complexity.
The music is described as having nothing to hide behind with one single soul, a good story and a gentle, fingerpicked guitar.
Performances include Eudlo Music Nights, Anywhere Festival, Moreton Bay Food and Wine Festival, Maleny Lane, Moreton Bay Park Jam and Woodford Folk Festival.
Chorik also hosts the Songwriters Roundtable, a supportive space for songwriters to meet and hone the art of song writing. She's currently working on her first album.
Tidal Moon offers acoustic ripples upon a sea of imagination and is a space where classical/celtic meets folk/country. Barbara Jeffrey and José Garcia combine a hybrid Celtic/Paraguayan harp and soaring soprano vocals with the timbre of baritone vocals, guitar, flute and bodhran. The music is traditional, original and contemporary.
Garcia performs on a bodhran and harmonica which join with Jeffrey's' flute playing to give a well-rounded sound backing songs in five different languages.
The connection between the duo is described as magical and natural and the perfect combination of music and passion.
Folk Redlands is held at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Centre, 3 Poinciana Ave on the third Sunday of each month from 1pm till 4pm.
Admission is $3 members and $5 non-members. More on folkredlands.org Folk Redlands is a not-for-profit club.
