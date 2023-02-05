Redland City Bulletin

Folk Redlands offers a double bill

Updated February 6 2023 - 1:08am, first published 12:53am
Barbara Jeffrey and José Garcia comprise Tidal Moon.
Mira Chorik performs at the next Folk Redlands event on February 19 as part of a double bill.

Folk Redlands will present a double bill with singer/song writer Mira Chorik at 2pm and Tidal Moon from 3pm performing at the monthly event held on February 19 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Centre.

Local News

