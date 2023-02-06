This summer, fishing is unpredictable because of the daily weather patterns and seawater temperature changes.
After cooler-than-usual temperatures, Friday, the water temperature was a warm 27 degrees.
All I managed to catch was undersized Grassie sweetlips.
The mangrove jack anglers have had a good season targeting these great sports fish.
Most anglers are catching them on lures; it takes real dedication to put in so many casts.
Giant and big eye trevally are also about this year.
They are of better size than in previous years.
They frequent the jetties at night and give a good account of themselves.
Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club had their sign-on day on Saturday.
Face painting, a jumping castle, and cooking demonstrations entertained families, and the sausage sizzles fed them.
Queensland Fisheries were there handing out free goodies.
They are highly recommended in the angling community, and if you want to join a fishing club, you cannot go wrong by taking out a membership.
Contact them club on 0422 736 778 for details.
The whiting catches continue to be excellent.
During the school holidays, I had the pleasure of coaching Meg and Tom Bauer in catching whiting.
With only minor adjustments to their fishing rigs and teaching them when to set the hook, they were soon catching fish.
Double hookups were a frequent occurrence.
They had a great time and were astonished by the number of fish they caught in two hours of fishing.
Both Meg and Tom agreed the afternoon was "so much fun."
A filleting lesson concluded the coaching session.
Ray Kennedy fished the Hinze Dam for more than 60 bass, and one yellow belly caught upstream within sight of the Sylvania barrier.
They also fished the North Pine Dam and only caught fifteen basses, one tandanus, one yellow belly and two tilapia.
They used live shrimp for bait.
Lure anglers fishing the edges at North Pine Dam found schools of small bass under 35cm.
Spinner baits, chatter baits, and minnow lures were the most effective lures.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
