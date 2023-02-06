Redland City Bulletin

Weather patterns make fishing tricky for some anglers

By Michael Des David
February 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Meg and Tom Bauer spend time on their school holidays learning how to catch whiting. Picture supplied

This summer, fishing is unpredictable because of the daily weather patterns and seawater temperature changes.

