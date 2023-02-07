Readers discuss the youth crime scourge, Russell Island infrastructure and the looming closure of Commonwealth Bank's Victoria Point branch in letters to the editor this week.
We all hoped the tragic loss of Matt, Kate and their unborn child would bring change. We now know it didn't. Queensland data reveals violent theft rates remain double that of other states.
The options for judges are limited to short jail stints or 'tag and release.' For all the talk on the street about tougher sentencing, jail just delays the problem. The Premier is out of ideas and options, so she should accept the help of the Commonwealth.
Australia's welfare system pays cash to youth and plenty of it. The 2019 EDRS Drug Trends in New South Wales tells us users are likely to be renting, smoking high purity crystals and finding it easy to obtain. Most have some work or study, but over half are receiving Commonwealth payments without conditions.
Two addicts cohabiting with dependents receive over $1300 a fortnight to fund their habit. After rent, those sums afford a 0.25 gram hit twice a day each per fortnight, until the next Centrelink transfer arrives.
Sadly magistrates have little understanding of these economics, with youth revolving through court houses, back to the ATM, then resorting to crime as their addiction grows.
Appearing in court for certain violent offences or failing to meet Centrelink obligations should trigger a precautionary hair bulb test to detect drug use in the previous three months. A positive test then initiates regular mouth swabs to identify recent use, together with wrap-around care, starting with welfare paid onto a cashless debit card.
With welfare not paid in cash, maintaining a drug habit is near impossible. Dealers and suppliers lose interest. They don't want to be paid with bartered food or phone cards. Even if someone turns to theft, addicts are frequently caught, allowing the cascade of support to replace the cascade of violent theft.
While there is no magic bullet with ice addiction, current law enforcement is like a torn parachute. That is why confirming addiction early, switching off the money and relocating these youth to distant work camps is the only genuinely safe solution.
Most of Australia's youth justice legislation was crafted before we understood how violent ice users can be. We need to stop blaming the judges and case managers and give them and police the laws that offer hope of a solution.
Andrew Laming, Ormiston
I am writing to comment on a much talked about issue, the closing of the Commonwealth Bank at Victoria Point. Our communities are expanding at a huge rate yet access to everyday services seems to be getting light on the ground.
A large number of our population don't have access and skills to do banking online and nor do they wish to. The population aged 65 and over is projected to grow by 54 per cent, from around 4.31 million now to 6.66 million by 2041.
It is not just our aging population who deal with the frustrations of being forced to travel further or having no available support to navigate banking online. I understand during COVID many of us were forced into online banking, but thankfully we are slowly returning to normal.
Should bank profits win again over their customer loyalty, ease of access and staff job security, while increasing the workload of centralized branches?
I would be happy to hear from banks who are making a commitment to this community and others by providing fee-free face-to-face services.
Wendy Kefford
Russell Island is a wonderful place, where the elderly have long lives. Much money has been spent on renewing the ferry services for the island, although without much consideration for the aged and disabled.
The elderly and disabled will struggle to manage the long walk to the ferry, not to mention the long distance from the parking areas. Although adequate for able-bodied residents, consideration should be given to the large portion of our aged and disabled population. Does it need accidents to happen for action to be taken?
We would just like the council to consider some sort of transport from pickup zone to the end of the jetty, because for many of our residents this distance is too far.
Margaret Broome, Russell Island
There have been many arguments about January 26, with some referring to it as invasion day. A friend informed me that the Nationality and Citizenship Act came into being on December 21, 1948.
I never remember dates, but do remember that one. In 1948, I was an 18-year-old debutante in Mount Isa. At the end of that same year I moved to Sydney, the big smoke.
There will be no more arguments when Australia becomes a republic. That's the day to call Australia Day. It is a good start cutting the apron strings by not having King Charles' head on the five dollar note.
As in all other countries, we need one flag. Replace the Union Jack with an appropriate First Nations/Aboriginal sign. No argument with the stars of the Southern Cross. We all love it, don't we?
Amy Glade, Capalaba
I wonder how Pearl Wilson (RCB, Feb 1) can possibly know that Henry Pike is a "good Christian" man?
Given the horrendous neglect of our country during extended period of trials and tribulations - including floods, fires and robodebt - by Scott Morrison, why does religious persuasion make any of our elected representatives better humans?
Lets just concentrate on how well Mr Pike consults with and listens to his constituents, and represents us in a fair and respectful manner.
Gail McCann, Mount Cotton
