A Redland duo is helping people across SEQ grow their own organic food and live more sustainably through a homegrown business.
Young horticulture and permaculture experts Cameron Eddy of Mount Cotton and Jarryd Goode of Thornlands have teamed up to form the Mount Cotton Organic Collective, servicing residents in the Redlands and beyond.
Mr Eddy said they built the business to help people from the Redlands become more environmentally sustainable as COVID restrictions led people to "panic buy" food.
"We wanted to encourage people to grow their own produce whether it be in a garden bed or on a balcony in the city," he said.
"We make a very high quality range of environmentally ethical and organic nutrients/amendments and biodynamic living soil here in Mount Cotton.
"Our products really make the produce grown in it taste like how food used to before the introduction of synthetics that came with modern agriculture."
The pair have 13 years of industry experience and started the business in November 2021, recently started attending the Cleveland Markets to promote their products.
Mr Eddy said the response from market goers had been "phenomenal."
"We get so many people coming up to us and just loving what we do," he said.
"We aim to inspire and educate individuals and communities to take control of their food source and to foster a deeper connection to the land and the environment.
"Our goal is to be a leading provider of horticulture and permaculture consultation, helping to build a more resilient and self-sufficient future for generations to come."
He said the next step for their business was to create a personalised consultancy service.
"The vision of Mount Cotton Organic Collective's consultancy service is to create a world where organic, locally grown produce is accessible to all, and where sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices are the norm. "
To find out more visit the Mount Cottan Organic Collective's stall at the Cleveland Markets or order online at mountcottonorganiccollective.com
