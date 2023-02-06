Redlands Tigers stalwart Nick Hurford has played a crucial hand in second grade's final two-day home game of the season against Western Suburbs.
The long-serving top order batsman scored 98 during an almost three-hour vigil at the crease before being run out while attempting a quick single.
Hurford, who is also the second grade captain, held the innings together after Redlands won the toss and elected to bat first at Wellington Point.
His innings of 98 proved crucial in the context of the game and the season, with Tigers currently positioned inside the top four and looking to cement a finals spot.
The remainder of the Redlands top and middle order failed to find their rhythm against the Bulldogs bowling attack, with six batsmen falling in the teens and the Tigers ultimately finding themselves all out for 207.
The game remains firmly in the balance after the opening day, with Western Suburbs finishing on 3/32 after limping through the final 33 overs before stumps.
Klinton Goodridge was the chief destroyer for Redlands, claiming 2/9 and bowling five maidens to set up an intriguing second day's play at Peter Burge Oval on Saturday.
First grade had the opening day of their clash with Western Suburbs cut short by rain and will resume at 4/64 next weekend after losing the toss and being asked to bat first.
Brisbane Heat representative Sam Heazlett will return from BBL duties to bolster the Tigers batting line-up on day two as they chase a third straight two-day victory.
First grade sit second on the Premier Grade Cricket table, just five points behind Gold Coast and two points ahead of third-placed Western Suburbs.
However, rain may have put paid to a chance of a result on day two, with only 29 overs possible on the weekend at Graceville Memorial Park. Chris McBride top scored with 17 not out on day one and will resume his innings alongside Jack Sinfield.
Third grade: Redlands Tigers 8/175 (Craig Weier 41, Scott McAuliffe 33) v South Brisbane
Fourth grade: South Brisbane 7/135 v Redlands Tigers
Fourth grade (OD): Redlands Tigers 179 (Adam Pearson 53) def by Western Suburbs 9/188 (Josh Bongers 3/45)
Fifth grade: South Brisbane 8/103 v Redlands Tigers
Sixth grade: Redlands Tigers 144 (Will Whatmore 56) v South Brisbane
Women's third Grade: Redlands Tigers 6/164 (Alex Fisher 36, Yanah Floridis 34) def Wests Goshawks all out 100 (Alex Fisher 3/15)
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
