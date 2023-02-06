Redland City Bulletin

Nick Hurford leads charge as Redlands Tigers mount finals push

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Hurford notched 98 against Western Suburbs at Peter Burge Oval on Saturday. Picture by Alan Minifie

Redlands Tigers stalwart Nick Hurford has played a crucial hand in second grade's final two-day home game of the season against Western Suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.