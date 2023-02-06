Redland City Bulletin

Cleveland Rotary fundraising efforts exceed $60k in 2022

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LDV and Isuzu Cleveland new and used sales manager Matthew Wood, Rotary Club of Cleveland President Robert Wesener and SS Signs owner Steve Lambourne, stand with a van to enhance our service to the Redlands. Picture supplied

The Rotary Club of Cleveland has raised a mammoth $64,442 in just one year to benefit Redland charities and international projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.