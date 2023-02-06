The Rotary Club of Cleveland has raised a mammoth $64,442 in just one year to benefit Redland charities and international projects.
The results of the 2022 fundraising efforts will be invested in humanitarian and wellbeing projects like YoungLife Redlands, Bayside Crime Stoppers and Rotary Collective flood and drought contributions.
Cleveland club president Robert Wesener said volunteers spent more than 1125 hours servicing in Redlands, a total of $41,906 of service according to the Volunteering Queensland calculator.
"We had a lot of fun this past year contributing to important local events such as Carols on the Coast, Thrive by the Bay and Diner En Rouge as well as BBQs at local schools," Wesener said.
Local initiatives by the club included school chaplaincies, youth leadership programs and international exchange scholarships.
Further away, the Cleveland Rotary also provided financial and in-kind support to the School of St Jude in Tanzania, water and sanitation projects in Cambodia and $7600 to the people of Ukraine.
"As we head into 2023, Cleveland Rotary is developing an exciting renewal and reform agenda with an emphasis on community engagement and service projects informed by local need and opportunity," Mr Wesener said.
"We hope to hear from many diverse groups and individuals across the Redlands to identity ways in which we can together foster the common good and promote Rotary's core value of service above self."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
