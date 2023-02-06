Redland City Bulletin

Brenda at Stage Sessions

Updated February 6 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 8:48pm
Waiting for Brenda at Stage Sessions on March 5
Waiting for Brenda

Brenda Kelly will launch 11 original tracks at a Stage Sessions event being held at the Redlands Performing Arts Centre from 6pm on March 5.

