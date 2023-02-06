Brenda Kelly will launch 11 original tracks at a Stage Sessions event being held at the Redlands Performing Arts Centre from 6pm on March 5.
The show promises tunes to make audience members tap their feet and break their hearts in equal measure.. Originals outfit Waiting for Brenda weaves lyrics of love, despair and humour with the sounds of dobro, fiddle, bass, drums, guitar and vocals.
Waiting for Brenda brings together countrified indie folk with tons of heart, soul and swagger.
Waiting for Brenda features Brenda Lee Kelly on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, Garry 'Gman' Bain on twangy electric guitar, Pete 'he's-got-a-Fender' Cheney on bass, Johnno 'he's-not-evil' Harrison on dobro and lap-steel guitar, Luke Mysliwy on fiddle and Craig (Billy) Tobin on the drums, all bringing their personal talent, joy, swagger and stomp to Kelly's songs.
Waiting for Brenda has just finished recording its first album Friendly Disposition.
Three songs on the album have been nominated as finalists in the Tamworth Songwriting award. They are Wildhorse Mountain, She knows all the words to Patsy Cline and No Tears in Sunshine. The songs are on Spotify, Bandcamp, SoundCloud and brendaleekelly.com/music
Brenda Kelly has been a finalist several times with the Tamworth Songwriters Association and Australian Songwriters Association, and Waiting for Brenda is her first all originals release.
She said she had spent the past year performing and recording these original songs for release on CD, vinyl and streaming. The recording also served as motivation for Kelly who was undergoing cancer treatment at the time.
"I am very excited and honoured to perform these songs live at Stage Sessions and to share the stories behind each of the tracks," she said.
Tickets are $32/$28 and can be purchased on 3829 8131.
