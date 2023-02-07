Some of the bayside's youngest residents have cooked up a special treat to show seniors a little love this Valentine's Day.
Redland Bay Little Scholars students baked and decorated some festive cookies to be delivered to Redlands By the Bay Retirement Village in time for Valentine's Day.
The kind gesture is part of the Little Scholars inter-generational care program to connect young children and seniors.
Redland Bay South Little Scholars Campus manager Carly Patterson said the special batch of cookies were a great learning opportunity for young students.
"We love celebrating events such as Valentine's Day, as it can be taken as an opportunity to introduce children to the concept of expressing their feelings for someone they care about, but it does not necessarily have to be in a romantic sense," she said.
"Children can learn so much from special days such as Valentine's Day, it offers an excellent teaching moment for parents to share with their children the importance of being loving, kind people, and to teach them how to be caring toward others.
"We know, and practise, the best way to teach children kindness and compassion is by demonstrating it yourself."
Little Scholars founder and managing director Jae Fraser said they hoped to cure loneliness felt by many seniors on Valentine's Day.
"We use days such as Valentine's day as a time to teach children ways to show gratitude, compassion, and love for the world and community, especially, for our "grandfriends" who may be having times of loneliness on days like this..."
In 2023, the children from Little Scholars Redland Bay will visit seniors regularly to improve the mental and social development of children, while helping alleviate isolation and dementia commonly faced by seniors.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
