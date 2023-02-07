Redland City Bulletin

Bayside kindy kids cook up sweet Valentine's treat for seniors

By Emily Lowe
February 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Little Scholars students stand in aprons and chefs hats in front of a plate of hand decorated Valentine's Day cookies. Picture supplied

Some of the bayside's youngest residents have cooked up a special treat to show seniors a little love this Valentine's Day.

