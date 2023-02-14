Expert tips from A Better Ear to help your partner to get a hearing test Advertising Feature

The expert team at A Better Ear understands that hearing loss can be an uncomfortable subject for some. Picture is supplied

Communication is the key to successful relationships. That's how the saying goes.

A Better Ear audiologist Penelope Woods said growing and learning together with your partner is one of life's greatest rewards, however, the reality is some things are out of our control.



"Hearing loss is a fact of life for many. Especially in relationships, it can lead to a breakdown of communication and cause frustration, fights and unnecessary hurt," says Penelope.

"We know it can be daunting to approach the subject of hearing loss with your partner. So we're going to take a look at our tips for opening a conversation about the need to seek professional help while remaining sensitive to your partner's needs."

Choose your moment carefully

The subject of hearing loss can be touchy, and many find the need for medical intervention to be confronting. Like other sensitive subjects, starting this conversation is best left to a calm, low-pressure moment.

No matter how frustrated you may get with your partner's hearing loss, remember the situation is likely just as frustrating for them. The increased effort you're both putting into communication is bound to lead to unnecessary escalation or arguments, and that may provoke more reluctance to face the issue for both people.

Instead, choose a moment where you're calm and can make it a deliberate conversation. It may help to prepare your thoughts beforehand but remember to allow your partner the chance to express their side of the story equally.

Discuss how their hearing loss makes you feel

Even in committed relationships, it can be hard to remember there are two sides to every situation. Your partner may have already noticed a decline in their hearing without thinking of how it affects you.

Part of the conversation surrounding the need for treatment should involve expressing your feelings on the issue. Help your partner understand your frustration and remind them that hearing loss isn't solely their problem to deal with.

Express support

You may be frustrated with your partner's hearing loss, but they're probably feeling the same, even if they haven't identified the cause. Express your support and reassure them their hearing loss is a problem you are ready to approach together.

It's important to remember that even though you are one of the most affected parties in this situation, your partner will ultimately be responsible for pursuing treatment. The support you offer should be just that - support. Pushing them too hard, too soon, could simply make them less likely to seek help.

Work towards achieving a balance that allows your partner to pursue advice and treatment on their own terms without forgetting they can rely on you along the way.

Seeking treatment early means better results

We become so accustomed to our bodies that it can be hard to notice as gradual changes occur. A partner could be the first to notice a decline in hearing quality, and encouraging your other half to seek treatment early will lead to improved long-term benefits. This is because we hear with our brains and not with our ears. Unaided hearing loss leads to changes in the brain that can impair short-term memory, cognitive function and can greatly reduce your ability to separate speech from noise. On the other hand, early intervention has a protective effect against this, preserving and maintaining auditory function and reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

