The latest funding round for a state government program designed to help local job seekers boost their qualifications is now open.
The Skilling Queenslanders for Work (SQW) program, which funds community groups training job seekers in practical skills, is now accepting applications for projects to be undertaken in the 2023/2024 financial year.
In a statement, Minister for Training and Skills Development Di Farmer said the program had proved effective in helping Queenslanders find employment.
"Seventy-six per cent of participants find work or take on further training around 12 months after completing a Skilling Queenslanders for Work program," she said.
"We are looking for new and innovative ideas that will see vulnerable Queenslanders across the state receive the support they need to find meaningful work."
The Queensland Government says more than 47,000 program participants have found work as a result of the initiative, which is funded to the tune of $80 million per year.
Not-for-profit community groups, including school Parents and Citizens Associations, are able to apply for SQW funding to deliver job-related training in partnership with a Registered Training Organisation.
These can range from simple literacy and numeracy through to nationally-recognised certificate III qualifications, and can be targeted at a variety of audiences including young people, mature-aged job seekers or culturally and linguistically diverse people.
Previous SQW-funded projects include refurbishments at the Redlands Rugby League Club, construction skills training at the Bay Islands Community Centre and a youth conservation program by Running Wild.
For more information, or to apply before the March 30 deadline head to the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training website.
