Applications for funding through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program are now open

By Joe Colbrook
February 8 2023 - 8:00am
Skilling Queenslanders for Work trainees at the Redlands Rugby League Club, where they helped renovate the clubhouse. File photo

The latest funding round for a state government program designed to help local job seekers boost their qualifications is now open.

