A tall powerhouse and a talented young-gun are the latest new signings for the RedCity Roar's men's NBL1 side as a superstar shooting guard returns.
Jordan Schwalger's 6'10 stature will no doubt be an advantage for the Redlands side as the 21-year-old signs for the 2023 season.
Coach Colby Stefanovic said he was excited to have the rising star with NBL1 and NZBL experience on the roster.
"He is young man with huge upside and we can't wait to get to work," he said.
NBL1 Chairman Jason Fiddes said they hoped to grow Schwalger as a player.
"We pride ourselves on recruiting good people and Jordan is a great kid," he said.
"We will give him the support, opportunity and exposure he needs to take his game to the next level."
Development player Michael Afrakoff has been bumped up to the NBL1 roster in 2023 after improving his skills and work ethic over the last two years.
The announcements come as energetic defender Robert McCowan re-signs with the team after a stellar year in 2022.
Key players Nelson Larkins, Kane Bishop, Alec Godinet and Mitch Poilain already re-signed, and development player Gareth Lyle was moved up to the NBL1 roster.
The NBL1 season will officially kick off for RedCity Roar at JBS Stadium against the Ipswich Force on March 26.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.