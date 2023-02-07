A Redland developer is conducting an industry-first survey with homeowners and future residents to build an estate that meets the true housing and community needs of the region.
Fetini's Future of Home survey results found residents wanted better housing choice and more community amenities in the Redlands.
The data comes from the first of two in-depth pre-development surveys, with results to be used to revitalise the former Botanix site at Wellington Point, bought by founder Joe Fetini for $6.85million in 2012.
Executive Development Manager Vaughn Bowden said more than half of respondents said there was a lack of housing options for couples with children.
"They also clearly indicated a need for more homes that cater to smaller households, such as retirees," he said.
"...Almost a third of respondents indicated that they would prefer their next home to be something other than a traditional detached home.
"When it came to new homes, whether a single home in a suburban street or a townhouse, residents are looking for location, good design and privacy."
Mr Bowden said residents were also looking for greater vitality in the Redlands.
"The community has overwhelmingly told us that they want things to see and do at night and more places to eat and drink," he said.
"Respondents also told us that they want a well-connected community with an improved network of paths for walking and cycling as well as parks and playgrounds.
"People are looking for indoor and outdoor living, a place to entertain friends and family, and a home that requires very little maintenance."
Mr Bowden said Fetini was planning the former Botanix site at Wellington Point and that the detailed survey process was an industry first.
"We believe Botanix should be an amazing place for current and future citizens of the Redlands to live, work and play," he said.
"Our community engagement and master planning process will help us determine what this looks like."
A secondary Botanix Master Plan survey to inspire the vision for the site is open now.
Fetini will also hold youth workshops on February 23 and 24, and an open day on February 15 from 4-8pm to allow people on site for the first time in 15 years.
To find out more, visit getinvolved.fiteni.co
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
