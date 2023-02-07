Redland City Bulletin
Our Future

Fetini begins surveys for Botanix revitalisation development

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 8 2023 - 8:00am
The former Botanix site, inset Fetini executive director Vaughn Bowden. File picture, picture supplied

A Redland developer is conducting an industry-first survey with homeowners and future residents to build an estate that meets the true housing and community needs of the region.

Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

