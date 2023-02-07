A woman has been arrested and charged after a pedestrian was allegedly struck by a car at Wellington Point on Monday night.
Emergency services were called to Allenby Road near the McDonald Road intersection about 8pm after receiving reports of a crash involving an allegedly stolen vehicle.
Police say a man was taken to Redland Hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the incident.
The 36-year-old alleged driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and enter premises.
Police say the car involved in the crash was reported stolen from Carina earlier in the day.
Witnesses and those with dash cam footage of the incident are urged to come forward.
Contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
