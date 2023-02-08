Redland City Bulletin

Thousands to receive free kindergarten from 2023 as state government makes major investment

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
Redlands MP Kim Richards says the state government investment will help boost kindergarten participation. Picture supplied

Thousands of families will receive free or discounted kindergarten as part of a $1 billion state government investment targeted at low and middle-income earners.

Local News

