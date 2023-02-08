Thousands of families will receive free or discounted kindergarten as part of a $1 billion state government investment targeted at low and middle-income earners.
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the cost of kindergarten fees was often a barrier for families and the government's investment in the sector would be instrumental in helping to increase participation.
According to state government figures, about 40,000 families will receive a discount on fees under the scheme, while 14,000 of those will get it completely free.
Families who earn a combined $60,000 and hold an Australian Government Health Care Card will benefit from free sessional kindy, saving them an average of about $4500 per year.
Children attending long day care with a family income of up to $130,000, and who are receiving the Family Tax Benefit, stand to save about $500 per year.
"The benefits of kindergarten are immense, the play-based learning helps young Queenslanders develop their physical, social and cognitive skills, readying them for successful lifelong learning," Ms Richards said.
"But we also know that cost can be a barrier for many families. That's why I am so excited about this program, because it means more kids than ever are getting the best start to their education."
Education Minister Grace Grace said the investment was the most significant reform in the sector for a decade.
"This is significant, targeted, financial support for low to middle-income families that is helping with the cost of living and giving more kids a great start in life," she said.
LNP MP Mark Robinson said the state government support was welcome but their remained serious issues in the sector.
"Early childhood services are experiencing staff shortages across the board. Where is the workforce plan that will provide solutions to the increasing number of staff needed?," he said.
"There is no clear way forward from this state Labor government."
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the investment was a game changer for families across Queensland.
"We know the early years of a child's education are absolutely crucial and this initiative is all about ensuring families have equal access to world-class early childhood education and care," he said.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.