Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Redland Hospital parking fees for staff and visitors unveiled as multi-level car park nears completion

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Redland Hospital multi-level car park will open in the coming months. Pictures supplied

Redland Hospital visitors will have parking prices capped at $13 per day and staff will be offered discounted rates when fees are phased in across the campus in the coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.