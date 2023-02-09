Redland Hospital visitors will have parking prices capped at $13 per day and staff will be offered discounted rates when fees are phased in across the campus in the coming months.
The long-awaited opening of the hospital's seven-level car park is set to trigger the change to paid parking, with the fees due to take effect when the new facility becomes operational.
Details released to staff this week show prices will be set at $72.30 per 10-day fortnight for full-time employees who elect to salary sacrifice, meaning the yearly cost will total about $1879.
Fees for visitors will start at $3 for one hour but will be capped at $13 per day, keeping the rates consistent with those at other outer urban hospitals like Logan and Redcliffe. Parking under 15 minutes will be free.
The Redland City Bulletin can reveal that three information sessions about the new fees are being offered to staff this week as the multi-level car park nears completion.
Former Health Minister Steven Miles said during a press conference in 2020 that parking rates at the facility would be kept as low as possible and predicted they would likely be lower than other outer urban hospitals.
He also said at the time that concessions would be made available for those experiencing hardship or people who visited the hospital regularly, while staff could apply for discounts under salary sacrificing arrangements.
It can now be revealed that staff will be offered a discounted rate of $7.95 per day and will have the option to pay via salary sacrificing or direct debit.
The Bulletin understands parking for hospital volunteers will remain free and application forms for concessions will soon be available at the hospital.
A new campus map has also been released, showing seven pay stations will be placed on site between the multi-level car park and the residential care facility near Wellington Street.
Tickets will be issued on entry, with payment to be made using cash, credit or debit card.
Bayside Health Service acting executive director Anne Coccetti said parking fees were designed for cost recovery and would help cover things like capital repayments and car park maintenance.
"This means that Redland Hospital funds do not need to be diverted away from providing healthcare for our local community," she said.
"Parking rates at Redland Hospital will range from $3 for an hour to a maximum daily rate capped at $13.
"Data analysis completed for the project showed around half of those parking at the hospital park for three hours or less. That means the majority of our visitors will pay $7 or less per visit."
The LNP has criticised the decision to slug staff for parking and have also slammed plans to introduce fees in areas where parking is currently free.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson, whose electorate encompasses the Cleveland-based hospital, said hard-working staff were being let down by a "broken system".
The seven-level car park will be owned and operated by Redland Hospital but parking fees are set by the state government.
"The last thing we need is for them [staff] to be stung by new parking fees," Mr Robinson said.
"Sadly we have a state Labor government not prepared to listen to the community's call to keep parking free at Redland Hospital."
The Queensland Labor government and former Coalition federal government announced a funding agreement for the multi-level car park worth $50.5 million in the lead-up to the 2020 state election.
It followed several years of public lobbying for improved parking at the hospital, with some visitors still to this day having to park on a grassed area adjoining Wellington Street due to a lack of availability on site.
The multi-level facility will provide more than 1000 parking spaces, along with end-of-trip facilities for active transport, including bike spaces, showers and lockers.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
