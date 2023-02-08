Bayside police are calling for five volunteers with a passion for protecting their communities and preventing crime to step up and help out in 2023.
Queensland Police is looking to fill volunteer positions at Capalaba, Redland Bay and Wynnum police stations in the Volunteers in Policing (VIP) program.
VIPs are community members who work with police to address customer service and crime prevention in the community.
They tackle tasks to assist the roles and responsibilities of police officers and paid staff.
Tasks involve providing support and assisting victims of crime, making referrals to other agencies, liaising with community groups and taking part in community activities, conducting home security assessments, participating in crime prevention initiatives and customer service.
Applications are available at the Queensland Police Service website
Completed applications must be sent to the Bayside Patrol Group Crime Prevention Coordinator via email at DCPC.Bayside@police.qld.gov.au or by mail to Crime Prevention Coordinator, Wynnum Police Station, 82 Pine Street, Wynnum, Qld 4178 to be considered.
Applications must be received by close of business February 20, 2023.
For enquiries, contact DCPC.Bayside@police.qld.gov.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.