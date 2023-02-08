Redland City Bulletin

Call for bayside volunteers to prevent crime, protect communities

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 8 2023 - 4:00pm
Police volunteers at Cleveland Police Station in 2019. Picture supplied

Bayside police are calling for five volunteers with a passion for protecting their communities and preventing crime to step up and help out in 2023.

