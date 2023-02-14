Property details:
Cleveland
This elegant designer property is near-new, offering an exceptional coastal flair near the water in Cleveland's prestigious Oyster Point.
In fact, it has so much wow-factor that it will be featured on Channel 9's 'Australia's Best Homes' later this year.
Enjoy a holiday feeling every day with a tropical ambience, which has an instantly relaxing effect and a commanding position in a luxurious neighbourhood surrounded by parks and water.
The design is high-quality with a stunning outdoor space and gorgeous living options.
As you probably expect from such a premium property, every fixture and fitting has been selected with the utmost care and taste.
The kitchen could be on the pages of an interior design magazine with its rounded surfaces, minimalist cabinetry and expansive breakfast bar.
Beyond lavish are the bathrooms, showcasing a deep soak, round bathtub and frameless showers, all adorned with bespoke tiling.
The entertainment possibilities in the stunning outdoor space are endless. Dine outdoors in all weather conditions thanks to a conveniently covered dining area complete with Polito pizza oven and a built-in barbeque area.
High end facilities feature such as a heated pool with a robotic cleaner, and the stylish surroundings elevate the aesthetic even further.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
