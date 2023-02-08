A long-time Capalaba resident's spur-of-the-moment decision has paid off as he rides the waves into the sunset on a $20,000 JetSki prize.
Trevor Hinton was the lucky winner of Battery World's SeaDoo competition, where two JetSkis and trailers were given away in each Australian state.
Capalaba franchise partner Steve Minter said Mr Hinton, a local building and pest inspector business owner, was "wrapped" to take his new ride home after a last minute decision to enter the competition.
"Trevor is a fisherman, he loves his fishing and he's been in the store many times before so it's great to see the prize go to a local," he said.
"He's part of the Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club as well so it will be put to good use."
Mr Minter said giving back to his community with major prizes was something he was proud of.
"We were one of the lucky stores who got to give this prize away, and we love giving back to the Redlands community," he said.
"As a group we give away all sorts of things, but our store was fortunate enough to also give away $25,000 to a customer.
"It's just gratifying. The staff are really excited about giving it away but the customer is the one that wins because they can go out and have some fun with it."
