Redland City Bulletin

Capalaba op-shop to raise funds for valuable community service

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 10 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drug ARM op-shop volunteers hold clothes and items to be sold at their store. Picture by Drug ARM

An op-shop to fund a service helping vulnerable people in need get valuable support will hold a grand opening for its Capalaba store this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.