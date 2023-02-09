An op-shop to fund a service helping vulnerable people in need get valuable support will hold a grand opening for its Capalaba store this weekend.
Local not-for-profit Drug ARM will officially open it's shop on Old Cleveland Road on Saturday, February 11.
Drug ARM Relationship Manager Alex Davis said they were excited to bring a sustainable shopping option to the Redlands.
"The store has a range of new and pre-loved clothes, shoes, accessories, books, entertainment, toys and homewares," she said.
"Best of all, funds raised from the Capalaba Op Shop will support Drug ARM's Street Outreach Services."
Drug ARM's Street Outreach Service offers free support for vulnerable residents from a specially equipped vehicle that parks in hot spots around town.
Volunteers provide information, referrals and confidential support about mental health, alcohol and other drugs to the community, but most often to people experiencing homelessness or in unstable housing situations as well as young people.
They are seeking volunteers to work at the store with no experience needed, spare time and a willingness to learn and help the community.
"Our volunteers are absolute champions. They make the store such a fun and inviting community space," Ms Davis said.
"As you can imagine running a Street Outreach Service can be very expensive - particularly as the cost of living and fuel costs rise. We couldn't operate the Street Outreach Service without their support."
All required training is provided and ARM is a Centrelink approved volunteering host organisation.
The shop will operate 7 days a week at 25/200 Old Cleveland Rd, Capalaba.
The grand opening event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9am, giveaways, discounts and more.
To volunteer, contact Drug ARM's Supporter and Volunteer Engagement team on 07 3620 8800 or email info@drugarm.com.au
