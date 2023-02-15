Victoria Point
edland District Committee on the Ageing - next Chit Chat morning tea is February 24 from 10am at Harvest Cafe, Lakeside Shopping Centre. RSVP to 3488 0680.
Cleveland
Brush up on your German language skills in a relaxed and supportive environment with a U3A Redlands class on Tuesday afternoons at Cleveland District State High School. Email john.barker702@gmail.com
Cleveland
U3A's 'Life Matters' group offers a range of topics by new presenters every week from 9am-10.30am at the Donald Simpson Centre. on February 20, Anne Zafer will give her talk My Large Greek Family's Early History in Brisbane
Thornlands
Try Bridge with a six week course from the Redlands Bridge Club at Pinklands Sporting Complex from March 1. Cost $50, contact Nigel on 0419 642 498 or redlandsbridgeclub@bigpond.com.
Cleveland
The Redlands CWA hosts weekly craft sessions every Tuesday from 9.30am-11.30am. Everyone is welcome to join at the CWA hall, 3 Waterloo Street, Cleveland.
Cleveland
Interested in studying Law or Italian? Join the free classes on Wednesdays at the Redland Museum. Contact cud08@iprimus.com.au for details
Redlands
Put your running shoes on for the Redlands Hash House Harriers weekly Monday night social run or walk. From 6.15pm bring your torch for a 5-6km walk or 8-10km run. Phone Trish on 0418885137 to find out more.
Cleveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts a range of activities every week including (activity) from (time) every Monday. Centre membership is $22 a year and $5 per class.
