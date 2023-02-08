Work is under way on stage one of a multi-million dollar road duplication which will improve the daily commute for motorists travelling through Thornlands and Cleveland.
The congestion-busting project is being delivered in three stages and will completely transform the Panorama Drive and Wellington Street arterial over the coming years.
All three levels of government have contributed to a $57.4 million investment in stage one works, which will cover the area between Boundary Road and South Street.
It will come as welcome relief to thousands of motorists who travel along the thoroughfare during peak hour traffic, with stage one works to include the Ziengefusz Road and Panorama Drive intersections.
Redland City Council will contribute $42 million to stage one after setting aside funds for the project in its 2022/23 budget, while the Commonwealth has invested $15 million and the state government $465,000.
Signage and noise monitoring equipment has appeared in the area this week but roads will remain open during the works.
The entire project, which is slated to cost $90 million, will cover the stretch of Panorama Drive and Wellington Street between Boundary Road in the south and Russell Street in the north.
Future works will include upgrades to other major intersections, including South Street, but stage two and three are at this stage subject to council approvals, other capital works priorities and state/federal funding.
Council signed off on stage one works at a general meeting in 2020, with the former Coalition government pledging $15 million to the project through the Infrastructure Investment Program.
Redlands Mayor Karen Williams said thousands of local commuters and other road uses would benefit from the upgrades.
"The improvements here will make a difference to people's daily lives, with a shorter journey to work for many, improved safety and a decrease in peak-hour congestion that will see an associated environmental benefit," she said.
"Quicker journeys and less time sitting in congested traffic will, I'm sure, be welcomed by many."
Cr Paul Golle said pre-construction works started in early 2022 to ready the road for the major works.
"The benefits from this important project have already commenced, with jobs and local businesses involved in the work to prepare the route," he said.
"All up, around 140 jobs will be created by this project, a welcome boost for the local community in these challenging economic times."
Cr Rowanne McKenzie said improved safety was a key driver of the project, with a council-fly through released in 2020 revealing bike lanes will be installed as part of the upgrades.
"Improving road safety has been key to the planning of this project and with support from all levels of government this improved roadway will help ensure a safer environment for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, now and into the future," she said.
"We've been advised the road will remain open throughout works with limited disruption, ensuring minimal impacts will be experienced by road users and neighbours."
Motorists are urged to drive to conditions and observe any traffic directions to protect other road users and workers.
Brisbane-based Georgiou Group will deliver stage one, which is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
