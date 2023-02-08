Redland City Bulletin

Redlands artist Archie Moore named Australia's representative for Venice Biennale

By Liz Hobday
February 9 2023 - 8:00am
Multimedia artist Archie Moore will show his work in the Australia Pavilion at the 2024 Biennale. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Redlands artist Archie Moore has been named as Australia's representative at the Venice Biennale, the second solo first nations artist chosen for the job.

