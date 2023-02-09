Redland City Bulletin

Men and women involved in IWD lunch to discuss equality

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayside Women in Business lunch, inset Five Foot Rope founder Suzi Manley. Pictures supplied

Bayside women and men in business will come together for an International Women's Day lunch to discuss diversity, equity and exclusivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.