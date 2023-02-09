Bayside women and men in business will come together for an International Women's Day lunch to discuss diversity, equity and exclusivity.
Five Foot Rope Business Connective and Bayside Women in Business will host guest speakers at an International Women's Day lunch on Wednesday, March 8 at Wynnum Manly Leagues Club.
Both groups run networking events for small business owners and are aiming to bring people of all genders together for this year's event.
Five Foot Rope founder Suzi Manley said it was "incredible" to gather both men and women who understand the power of equality in the workplace.
"Any conversation about supporting women, diversity or equality should include all sides. It's so important for everyone to be a part of the conversation," she said.
"To support each other and uplift each other, no matter what your gender, is such an important part of being in a business community and imperative in moving towards making our world a better place."
Bayside Women in Business President Lisa Hewitt said she was looking forward to celebrating IWD with the local community.
"Our International Women's Day lunch is one of the key highlights of our events calendar and this year will be no exception," she said.
"We've got an amazing day planned with fabulous speakers, prizes, raffles and even a photo booth."
Writer and speaker Louise Fitzgerald-Baker, Leadership coach Amy Jackson and Lytton MP Joan Pease will all speak at the lunch.
Tickets include a food and beverage package with drink on arrival and a two-course lunch with two wine bottles per table and a gift bag for all attendees.
The International Women's Day Lunch is $65 for members, $75 for non-members or $600 for a table of 10.
Five Foot Rope works with small business owners to help them connect, learn and grow through networking events, workshops and small business expos.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
