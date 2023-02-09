Redland City Bulletin

Cleveland teenager charged with 16 offences after alleged vehicle thefts

JC
By Jordan Crick
February 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Cleveland teenager has been charged after an alleged car theft spree. Picture from Queensland Police

A Cleveland teen has been charged with a string of offences over his alleged involvement in a series of vehicle thefts and a police chase through the Toowomba and Goondiwindi regions this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.