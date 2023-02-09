A Cleveland teen has been charged with a string of offences over his alleged involvement in a series of vehicle thefts and a police chase through the Toowomba and Goondiwindi regions this week.
The 19-year-old was arrested on the Gore Highway at Westbrook, just outside of Toowoomba, shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday, February 8.
He has been charged with 16 offences, including five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of trespass, stealing and driving without a licence.
Police believe the Redlands local was part of a four-man group who allegedly fled from a stolen vehicle in Millmerran a day earlier.
It will be alleged that the four-wheel drive was stolen from an Ipswich address on Tuesday morning before being seen travelling on the wrong side of the road in Toowoomba about 5pm.
Police choppers tracked the vehicle to Millmerran, about kilometres 80 kilometres south-west of Toowoomba, where officers deployed a tyre deflation device about 6pm.
The men fled from the car on foot before allegedly entering the garage of a nearby residence, where one man is alleged to have stolen a Toyota Hilux.
He left the scene in the vehicle but police arrested the other three men, including another Cleveland resident aged in his 20s, and took the trio into custody where they have been charged with multiple offences.
The Toyota Hilux remained outstanding that evening but police had a breakthrough about 1pm the following day when the car was found at Toobeah, about 50 kilometres west of Goondiwindi.
Investigations led police to an allegedly stolen Ford Ranger, which they tracked along the Barwon Highway before deploying a tyre deflation device.
Police say the car continued driving towards Millmerran before officers deployed another deflation device, causing the alleged assailant to abandon the vehicle at Pittsworth.
The man then allegedly stole a light truck from a Scrubby Mountain address, with police tracking the vehicle along the Gore Highway before deploying a third tyre deflation device at Athol about 3.30pm.
Police say the vehicle came to a stop at Westbrook, near Toowoomba, where the sole occupant of the vehicle - a 19-year-old Cleveland man - was taken into custody.
His bail has been refused and he is expected to appear before Toowoomba Magistrates Court today, February 9.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
