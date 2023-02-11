Redland City Bulletin
Call for transparency on costs to run Redland Whitewater Centre

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 12 2023 - 8:00am
A draft design for the Redland Whitewater Centre, inset Mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell. Pictures supplied

Mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell has called for transparency on costs for Redland ratepayers to build and maintain a whitewater centre at Birkdale.

Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

