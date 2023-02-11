Mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell has called for transparency on costs for Redland ratepayers to build and maintain a whitewater centre at Birkdale.
It comes as Redland City Council continues to keep a preliminary business case confidential and Mayor Karen Williams travels overseas on a fact-finding tour in the US and Canada in preparation for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
Redlands is set to be the home of canoe and kayak slalom events at the Redland Whitewater Centre, which is earmarked for the proposed Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP).
Ms Mitchell said Redland residents deserved clarity from council on the city's biggest infrastructure project.
"I think we, the residents and ratepayers of Redlands, are entitled to know if the proposed white water facility is viable in the long term," she said.
"...I am calling upon the Mayor to be transparent with residents and release these details publicly, so residents and councillors can make a considered and fully-informed decision about whether this project actually stacks up."
The Redland Whitewater Centre will be funded by the state and federal governments ahead of the Brisbane games, but ongoing maintenance costs could fall to the council.
Cr Williams said previously that she hoped private partnerships would fund the BCP in a similar way to the South Bank precinct.
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said a preliminary business case for the original whitewater facility and an adventure sports precinct was completed and endorsed by council, but would not be released publicly yet.
"This remains commercial in confidence to ensure the community gets the best value for money," she said.
"Council will work with all levels of government, potential users of the facility and other stakeholders during the detailed scoping to not only deliver value for money but, importantly, to also ensure it delivers an ongoing legacy."
Ms Mitchell said promotional videos were "no substitute" for hard facts and figures, and that residents deserved clarity before the project began.
"Redland families are currently struggling with the highest general rates in south-east Queensland, and in last year's budget, the mayor handed down a record rate increase," she said.
"The question I think residents are asking is: are there other priorities for council in which this money could be better spent? If there is a genuine case for the white water facility, let's see the figures ..."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.